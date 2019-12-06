Keep Lewisville Beautiful and the City of Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department are partnering together to provide free Christmas tree recycling to Lewisville residents from Monday through Jan. 15 at Lake Park (Lake Park Road and North Mill Street, look for signs at Turtle Trail).
Christmas tree recycling helps to reduce waste, extend landfill life, provides useful compost for residents and saves money, KLB stated in a release.
“The recycling program is easy and free for residents,” the release stated. “Simply remove all the nails, lights, tinsel, tree stands, and decorations prior to dropping off your live tree at the designated area at Lake Park, located in the soccer field parking lot along Turtle Trail. Signage will be onsite to direct you to the drop off location.”
Lumber, yard clippings, and trash will not be accepted. All residential and commercial trees from lots that don’t sell all their stock will be accepted. No materials will be accepted for drop off at Lake Park after Jan. 30.
Once dropped off, the city will turn your tree into mulch, which it uses throughout the year to maintain city parks, flower beds and medians. Starting Dec. 26 and running through Jan. 30 residents may bring their own containers to fill with mulch for their gardens and landscaping needs. Residents are asked to bring a shovel for loading the mulch. Mulch will be on a first come, first served basis.
Call KLB at 972-538-5949 or contact the Parks Department at 972-219-3550 for more information.
Keep Lewisville Beautiful, an environmental non-profit in Lewisville, is committed to engaging the residents of Lewisville through service and education to enhance their community environment.
For more information, call 972-538-5949 or visit keeplewisvillebeautiful.org. KLB is an award winning affiliate of Keep Texas Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful that hosts volunteer opportunities in the Lewisville community year-round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.