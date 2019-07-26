How do you pay tribute to somebody who saved a life?
There may not be a tangible way to encapsulate the gravity of a moment like that but the Lewisville City Council did its best.
Chris Hammonds risked his life to save a woman from a burning car, saving her life in the process. At the latest council meeting, the CoServ employee was bestowed a token of gratitude on behalf of the Lewisville police department and the city.
On June 22, a woman, who has chosen to remain nameless through this process, was driving on State Highway 121 when she experienced a “medical episode” according to Lewisville police. At this point, the driver lost control over the vehicle and proceeded to have the car swerve out of control.
Police indicated the car crossed multiple lanes of traffic in this time, giving little warning to other cars on the road. An oncoming truck was unable to stop in time and hit the woman’s car as the vehicle crossed into the second lane.
Once the impact was made, the pickup truck drove the car into the barrier of the road. A car engine fire immediately broke out with the woman still in the vehicle and unconscious. Hammonds stopped his car at the time of the crash and got out to save the woman’s life. While the fire was burning, Hammonds shattered the driver’s side window and unlocked the door to where the woman was laying down. He proceeded to pull her out of the car and even stabilized her neck and head before the first responders could arrive on the scene.
“If not for Mr. Hammonds' efforts, the Lewisville Fire and Police Departments believe the woman would not have survived. Thank you Mr. Hammonds for taking proactive actions in the seconds after the crash to save a life,” the Lewisville police department said in a statement.
Another incredible part of the story is the woman survived the crash and there were no other injuries in the incident. The woman was in attendance at the council meeting when Hammonds received his award and the two embraced. Although she did not release her name, she did thank Hammonds for his courageous efforts.
“I’m very, very thankful for you saving my life. Nothing will repay having my life, not just for me but for my entire family. I wouldn’t be going to my family’s 85th family reunion next weekend; they would be going to my funeral,” the woman said. “So I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. They say God is watching out for you, and that day, He sent you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Drivers need to be a little more reactive in helping drivers when there is an accident until emergency responders arrive. I personally have helped on several occasions. In one case a near Stonebriar mall a vehicle was T-boned and her car flipped over. Right in front of me. I immediately stopped my auto, put my flashers on and helped the lady and her baby get out. She was trapped an couldn’t get the doors to open. Luckily we were able to get the rear hatch to open where we helped her and her bay get out. In another instance just last week there was another accident at Custer and McDermott. One of the vehicles immediately caught on fire and within a minute or so was fully engulfed in flames. Again, I stopped to make sure no one was remaining in the vehicles. Minutes later the other vehicle caught on fire. Unfortunately in both instances. Other drivers continued to drive by and not stop but seemed more worried about getting past the accident. People need to understand when there is an accident and emergency crews haven’t arrived to stop and see if you can help. If someone is unconscious and and a fire was to erupt you are the only ones who can save an injured person. I personally would not want to rethink the possibility of watching someone burn alive and will stop every time to help if possible while waiting for emergency crews to arrive. Seconds do count in these situations.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.