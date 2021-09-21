After 24 years at The Colony Police Department, Lieutenant Charles Wood is now the Law Enforcement Instructor at the Technology, Exploration and Career Center East (TECC-East).
After retiring from the force Lt. Wood became Lewisville ISD’s new Law Enforcement Instructor at TECC-East.
As a police officer at The Colony, Wood taught courses for police officers and was involved in the Law Enforcement Explorer program helping prospective officers begin careers in Law Enforcement. He taught leadership skills and encouraged them to participate in community service activities.
“I’ve always been used to teaching,” Wood said. “I taught police officers and ran the Explorer program at the police department for kids since 1998. Coming in here to teach on day one was an easy transition for me.”
Wood had an early interest in law enforcement as a student in LISD. Wood went to Central Elementary, DeLay Middle School, and graduated from Lewisville High School in 1986.He participated in the Explorers program and learned about law enforcement, thanks to a friend who brought him along.
“One of my friends dragged me to a meeting to check it out,” Wood said. “I was like ‘OK whatever, I’ll go’, but it was fun and it really piqued my interest. After high school, I went to UT-Arlington to go into architecture but I decided I didn’t want to sit behind a desk for long periods of time. I wanted to get out and do stuff. I remembered my time in Explorers and how that was a lot of fun, so I decided to go into law enforcement.”
After beginning his career in San Antonio, Wood moved back to the Colony.
“His passion is teaching youth and bringing up the next generation of police officers,” Chief Coulon said. “His position with LISD gives him a chance to fulfill his calling and it gives LISD a top-quality instructor and mentor.”
Wood is teaching his students about the history of law enforcement, penal code and criminal laws, fingerprinting, as well as traffic stop procedures with mock scenarios where students talk on the radio and have contact with “drivers”. Wood is also teaching building searches and how to search a house for a burglar and the tactics involved.
“My first day coming in here was after the start of the school year and I wanted to make the first day easy so I taught them a few basic procedures. The students loved it and we went out every morning and practiced handcuffing each other. Their first test was on the proper technique of handcuffing.”
