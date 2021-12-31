The Lewisville Police Department is investigating the death of 35-year-old Sachse resident Viron Prescott Ellison in connection to a Lewisville shooting.
Lewisville police responded to a shooting call at around 1:55 a.m. Thursday at Chill Bar and Grill, 2513 I-35 East South bound Frontage Road.
According to a Lewisville Police Department press release, the police broke up a fight with the assistance of the Carrollton Police Department. Carrollton police also held a perimeter for Lewisville police while Lewisville detectives gathered information, Public Information Manager Jolene DeVito said.
Ellison was found in the outdoor seating area with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Medical City Lewisville hospital where he died of his wounds, the press release said.
Witnesses said the suspect left the scene immediately after the shooting in a silver vehicle, according to the release. Witnesses gave officers a description of the shooter, but the Lewisville Police Department press release said the description is too vague to give to the media. As of Friday, the Lewisville Police Department does not have a motive for the shooting or know of any connection between the shooter and the victim, the department said.
