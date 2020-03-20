The Salvation Army of Denton County is continuing to serve those in need during the COVID-19 crises, but it is changing some of its protocols.
The changes are being made to adhere to recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help slow the spread of the virus.
“Protocols are maintained with client, volunteers and staff keeping at least 6 feet apart,” said Stephen Thomas, executive director. “We are disinfecting all high traffic touch points – doorknobs/handles, bathrooms and counters at least every hour while open.”
He said everyone coming into the administrative building and the feeding center are asked to disinfect their hands.
“We provide particulate respirator masks to anyone showing any illness symptoms,” Thomas said. “Additionally, we have gloves and masks available to anyone requesting an additional barrier. We refer anyone exhibiting symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus to health professionals.”
Thomas said other changes include its lunch take-out program. He said food will be distributed at one door with no congregating inside the feeding center. Snack bags are provided to clients who may not get a dinner.
Thomas said the center continues to provide a food pantry, personal hygiene, diapers, case work and transportation assistance. Clothing items are only available to clients experiencing homelessness.
“We have set up a safer lobby waiting area outside our administrative building to meet 6-foot social distancing guidelines,” Thomas said.
Only one client is allowed in the administrative building at a time. Some clients are being referred to other agencies when needed.
Thomas said the center's emergency disaster canteen has been set up as a meeting room for Snap, Medicaid and Medicare interviews. It's also being used as a distribution site for much-needed clothing items.
Hours for the center remain unchanged: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays. The lunch program runs noon to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays.
Thomas said there are also changes at the homeless shelter in Denton, though hours remain the same. Those include not using coolers for individuals needing water but rather issuing bottled water. A 10-foot by 10-foot canopy has been set up for dinner distribution to practice social distancing.
Beds have been rearranged for social distancing as well.
Classes have been canceled to eliminate large congregating. Chores given to clients focus on disinfecting high-touch areas.
