The Salvation Army is offering a breath of fresh air with Tuesday's launch of its summer relief program all over the Metroplex.

With heat indexes expected to reach the triple digits, they are activating cooling stations to provide relief for the homeless, people without air conditioning and those whose jobs require them to work outside.

 “There are two key resources that these cooling stations provide,” Salvation Army spokesman Patrick Patey said. “One – maybe the most important – is hydration. The other is a cool environment.”

Cold water will be available each day throughout the summer, as well as an air-conditioned space to cool off.

This program has been going on for many years in the wake of the infamous Texas summers and will likely continue in the future. Cooling stations work to prevent deaths and injuries from heat exposure by providing a place where those who must be outside for a good portion of the day can get a break from the sun. And though the homeless are the primary group which uses it, they are open to anyone and everyone who needs a minute or an hour to get relief.

The Salvation Army is activating 13 of these cooling stations, two in their homeless shelters in Dallas and Fort Worth, and 11 others in McKinney, Plano, Lewisville and more.

With temperatures expected to rise and stay at triple digits, The Salvation Army is striving to provide Texans refuge from the unforgiving – and unrelenting – heat.

Cooling Station locations

Open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter

5302 Harry Hines Blvd.

Dallas, Texas

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter

1855 E. Lancaster Avenue

Fort Worth, Texas

Cooling Stations will also be at community centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays only:

McKinney

600 Wilson Creek Pkwy

McKinney, TX 75069

Plano

3528 E. 14th Street

Plano, TX 75074

Lewisville

207 Elm Street

Lewisville, TX 75067

Denton

1508 East McKinney Street

Denton, TX 76201

Pleasant Grove

8341 Elam Road

Dallas, TX 75217

Irving

250 East Grauwyler Road

Irving, TX 75061

Arlington

712 W. Abram Street

Arlington, TX 76013

Oak Cliff

1617 W. Jefferson Blvd

Dallas, TX 75208

Garland

451 W. Ave D

Garland, TX 75040

Northside Corps (N. Fort Worth)

3023 NW 24th St

Fort Worth, TX 7610

The Salvation Army, Ellis County

620 Farley St.

Waxahachie, TX 75165

