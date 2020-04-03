Salvation Army groceries

Drive-through grocery services will be available at different Salvation Army locations throughout North Texas, including Lewisville, Plano and McKinney.

 Courtesy of the Salvation Army

In response to a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, The Salvation Army of North Texas is operating 13 drive-through grocery service locations in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis and Tarrant counties to support families experiencing a loss in income or lowered wages due to the coronavirus outbreak. To serve anyone that presents a need, income verification and other typical requirements for assistance have been suspended.

Locations include Lewisville, Plano and McKinney.

“Our already in-place network across the five major counties of North Texas helps our organization provide essential services without making major changes to our daily operations,” said Major Barbara Rich, area commander for The Salvation Army of North Texas. “As the region’s largest provider of social services, we’re prepared to meet demand wherever and for however long it exists.”

At each location, social service professionals are wearing gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE) as needed. Social distancing is being maintained by families remaining in their cars. Groceries are placed outside of vehicles and families are asked to put bags in their own vehicles. For those without a car, grocery bags are placed on the ground six feet away.

In addition to drive-through grocery service, The Salvation Army of North Texas is deploying case managers to deliver food to senior citizens, veterans and individuals in permanent supportive housing, rapid re-housing and high-utilizer programs.

Food pantries will continue to operate without disruption.

To find a list of drive-through grocery service locations and hours of operations, visit SalvationArmyNTX.org

