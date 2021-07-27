The Salvation Army of North Texas in partnership with Reliant will offer cooling stations to provide heat relief to vulnerable neighbors as high temperatures continue to rise across the five-county region. This year, the organization will offer a hybrid model with some locations providing outdoor cooling stations, while others will offer curbside pick-up for bottled water and box fans as part of its food pantry service.
The Salvation Army of North Texas will also mobilize emergency disaster feeding units (canteens) across the region to meet the need in certain communities and continues to work with Westlake Ace Hardware to increase box fans donations.
“As life is beginning to return to normal for many recovering from the pandemic, our neighbors experiencing poverty and homelessness are continuing to face new threats to their health and stability,” said Major Todd Hawks, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. “As temperatures rise this summer, The Salvation Army of North Texas remains committed to serving individuals and families in need of assistance, whenever and wherever the need exists.”
Once activated, the following service locations will provide heat relief to the public:
- Arlington: 712 W. Abram Street
- Denton: 1508 E. McKinney Street
- Garland: 451 W. Avenue D
- Irving: 250 E. Grauwyler Road
- Lewisville: 206 W. Main Street
- McKinney: 600 Wilson Creek Parkway
- Oak Cliff: 1617 W. Jefferson Boulevard
- Plano: 3528 E. 14th Street
- Pleasant Grove: 8341 Elam Road
- Waxahachie: 620 Farley Street
“Texas is home to Reliant, our customers and employees. As high temperatures continue over this summer, we know our seniors and vulnerable neighbors in the community are the most impacted by the heat,” said Andrea Russell, vice president, Reliant. “As part of our annual Beat the Heat program, Reliant is joining forces with The Salvation Army to support our community as we all work to take care of our neighbors and stay cool this summer.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Salvation Army of North Texas has served more than 6.75 million meals, provided nearly 475,000 nights of shelter and housing, given emotional and spiritual support to more than 84,000 individuals, and provided nearly $2 million in financial assistance.
To learn more about The Salvation Army of North Texas or if you are need of assistance, visit SalvationArmyNorthTexas.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.