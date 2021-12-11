The city of Lewisville has grown in overall resident satisfaction.
At a Monday City Council meeting, James Kunke, Community Relations and Tourism Director, revealed the results of the 2021 resident satisfaction survey.
He said that the survey this year would have some biases because it was an opt in survey rather than a random sample where all demographics would be canvassed. The survey was also exclusively online as opposed to phone surveys. According to Kunke, the respondents were predominantly older, longer tenured residents. Residents east of I-35, renters and families with children in school were underrepresented in the survey. Resident participation in the survey is expected to increase following the annexation of Castle Hills, Kunke said.
According to the ratings, Lewisville received an overall satisfaction score of 88.79 out of 100. Kunke said the city strives for a score of 90 or above. However, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic were still present in city services.
Kunke said that the number of residents who said they were very satisfied with city services has increased compared to years prior.
“The happy people are happier than they used to be,” Kunke said.
The endorsement rating for the city was 83.11 out of 100. Kunke said that more residents are recommending the city of Lewisville to prospective North Texas residents, and overall residents said Lewisville is getting better as a city as the city’s 2025 comprehensive plan continues to roll out.
Kunke said while many residents believe the city is getting better, a trend was noticed where residents with longer tenure tended to say the city was getting worse.
The city’s pocketbook score, rating how well services are rendered versus how much the city receives in taxes, was 82.46 out of 100, and the city’s safety score is a 96.04.
To address concerns of residents and continue growing in resident satisfaction, Kunke recommended that the city continue to invest in infrastructure like streets, sidewalks and alleys; find ways to better the lighting in older neighborhoods; increase phone service training; give more feedback after addressing residents’ concerns; broaden survey participants and hold an additional survey about the police and coding enforcement to better understand how residents feel regarding safety.
