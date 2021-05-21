The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is changing its days and hours of operation as it fully reopens from COVID-19 restrictions.
Starting the week of May 24, the new operating hours will be Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, noon-5 p.m., and closed on Sunday and Monday.
While the shelter will be closed to the public on Mondays, staff members will be in the office working on medical and behavioral enrichment programs, community service programs, and planning of future events.
The shelter will continue to accept online adoption applications and will continue to perform virtual adoptions on Mondays. To see some of the animals up for adoption and for details on the adoption process visit lewisvillepets.com/adopt.
The shelter also will continue owner surrenders by appointment only, with exceptions being made in emergency cases. Since the shelter started the owner surrender by appointment only, staff has been able to devote more one-on-one time to counsel owners looking to surrender their pets, offering resources and intake diversion options. Helping animals remain in their current homes is a primary objective of Animal Services and this procedure has helped immensely.
The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is located at 995 E. Valley Ridge, across from the north entrance to Railroad Park.
Sign ordinance enforcement resumes
Lewisville Code Enforcement officers will resume enforcing violations of the city’s Sign Ordinance. Enforcement has been relaxed since March 2020 to allow businesses to post any COVID-19 related restrictions.
With most of those restrictions now eased by order of Gov. Greg Abbott, the city wants everyone to be aware of what signs are acceptable and what signs are prohibited.
Permissible signs are:
- Flags
- Sandwich Boards
- Vertical Pole Banners
- Banners
- Grand Opening
- Kiosks
- Signs advertising illegal activities
- Flashing signs
- Off-premises signs
- Portable displays
- Signs on public property or utility easement
- Signs on retaining walls, fences, rocks, or natural fixtures
The complete Chapter 11 Sign Ordinance can be found on library.municode.com.
All sign installers must be registered with the city of Lewisville and provide general liability insurance. All illuminated signs require a master sign electrician or a master electrician that is registered with the city.
To apply for a building permit or to file a contractor registration, visit mygovernmentonline.org.
Virtual Lewisville fair housing workshop
The city of Lewisville and the North Central Texas Aging and Disability Resource Center are co-hosting a free virtual fair housing event from 2-2:30 p.m. June 2.
Topics will include fair housing, tenants’ rights, and eviction and foreclosure prevention. This webinar will include presentations from the North Texas Fair Housing Center, Texas Tenants Union, and Legal Aid of Northwest Texas.
Registration is required, and can be done on the Eventbrite event site at tinyurl.com/2m5vzv37.
