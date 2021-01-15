The Lewisville City Council will call for a special election at the Jan. 25 meeting to fill the City Council Place 3 position now that current Councilman TJ Gilmore has officially filed to run for mayor.
The special election will be held on May 1, in conjunction with the regular city council election and a called city charter amendment election. The three elections will use a single shared ballot.
By law, Gilmore had to resign his Place 3 seat to run for mayor, but he must continue to serve until he’s replaced.
Residents wanting to run for the Place 3 seat can file for candidacy starting on Jan. 25. The city secretary’s office will accept applications through March 1. Residents wanting to run for mayor or City Council Place 2 can file for candidacy through Feb. 12.
Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, candidates must call 972-219-3400 and make an appointment to file their paperwork.
Early voting for the May 1 election will start on April 19.
To be eligible for service on the City Council, an applicant must be a qualified voter and have lived in Lewisville for at least one year prior to the election date. Candidates cannot owe back taxes or other liabilities to the city and cannot be a city employee while serving on the council.
Information and required forms are available on the candidate information page on cityoflewisville.com.
