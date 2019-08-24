The Denton County Office of History and Culture is looking for high school students to join the Denton County Junior Historians program.
Students can submit an information sheet and a recommendation letter by Aug. 30.
Denton County Junior Historians is an opportunity for high school students (grades 9-12) to work together to discuss and engage in local history in new and interesting ways.
Members attend meetings twice a month on Tuesday evenings, volunteer at special events, and work together on group projects. The projects include designing exhibits and working with historical artifacts from the museum's collection. This is an opportunity for students to develop leadership skills, to give back to the community, meet new people and engage in local history.
Denton County Junior Historians is designed to benefit both the students and the Office of History & Culture.
“As a historical organization, we understand the importance of engaging the youth of our community,” according to a press release from the Denton County Office of History and Culture. “We want the students to have a lasting appreciation for local history and carry the torch for future generations.”
Students will cultivate important life skills such as: teamwork, cooperation, conflict resolution, time-management, organization, communication, public speaking, and negotiation skills. Students will also be exposed to professional museum practices, taking on the role of curator and historian through special projects.
Last November, Denton County Junior Historians received its official charter as Chapter No. 933 of the Junior Historians of Texas from the Texas State Historical Association.
To see past student projects go to dentoncounty.com/chos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.