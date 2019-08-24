Denton County Office of History and Culture

Pictured is a trolley car on Oak Street in Denton in the early 1900s.

 Courtesy of Denton County Office of History and Culture

The Denton County Office of History and Culture is looking for high school students to join the Denton County Junior Historians program.

Students can submit an information sheet and a recommendation letter by Aug. 30.

 Denton County Junior Historians is an opportunity for high school students (grades 9-12) to work together to discuss and engage in local history in new and interesting ways.

Members attend meetings twice a month on Tuesday evenings, volunteer at special events, and work together on group projects. The projects include designing exhibits and working with historical artifacts from the museum's collection. This is an opportunity for students to develop leadership skills, to give back to the community, meet new people and engage in local history.

Denton County Junior Historians is designed to benefit both the students and the Office of History & Culture.

“As a historical organization, we understand the importance of engaging the youth of our community,” according to a press release from the Denton County Office of History and Culture. “We want the students to have a lasting appreciation for local history and carry the torch for future generations.”

Students will cultivate important life skills such as: teamwork, cooperation, conflict resolution, time-management, organization, communication, public speaking, and negotiation skills. Students will also be exposed to professional museum practices, taking on the role of curator and historian through special projects.

Last November, Denton County Junior Historians received its official charter as Chapter No. 933 of the Junior Historians of Texas from the Texas State Historical Association. 

To see past student projects go to dentoncounty.com/chos.

