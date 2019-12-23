Hedrick Middle School students can see and hear them throughout the day – on the way to, during and after school.
The Pogue Construction workers next door are working hard around the clock to build the Wranglers’ new state-of-the-art school, which is set to open in August of 2020.
A group of seventh-graders in Kelley Brown’s English class wanted to show their appreciation for the strong work ethic of so many that will result in their 175,000-square-foot dream campus, which was made possible by LISD's voter-approved 2017 bond referendum.
So, on a chilly and windy Dec. 12 morning, the 11 students put a plan in motion by making the short walk over to the construction site. They had 14 gallons of donated Starbucks coffee, bottled water, cookies and hand-written thank you letters in tow. They presented everything to more than 50 workers, who enjoyed the gifts right then and there. Another wave of workers made their way over to the treats a bit later.
“They are always out there – no matter if it is cold or hot outside,” student Alex Lerma said. “They also spend so much time working that they don’t get to see their family members as much as normal. Since that is all because of us, we wanted to show them how thankful we are.”
Added student Rianna Williams: “They put their blood, sweat and tears into building our new school. It felt great to see their faces light up when we went over to them with everything.”
Joining the students was Brown and Principal Barbara Hamric. It was a memorable treat and experience as a whole, especially during the holiday season.
“Every Thursday in Ms. Brown’s class we have, ‘Thankful Thursday,” student Corey Hardy said. “We agreed as a class last week that we were so thankful for the workers that we wanted to do something special for them. This was the perfect time to do it.”
