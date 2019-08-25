Lewisville Lake Symphony
Photo courtesy of the Lewisville Lake Symphony

Mezzo-soprano Hilary Grace Taylor and soprano Samantha Dapcic will be the featured soloists at the first concert of the 2019-2020 Lewisville Lake Symphony season.  The two are first and second place winners of the 2019 Lewisville Lake Symphony International Voice Competition. 

Both vocalists have performed nationally and internationally, and both are doctoral students at the highly acclaimed College of Music at the University of North Texas.

The concert will feature arias from such favorites as Bizet’s Carmen, Puccini’s La Boheme, and Rossini’s Barber of Seville.  In addition, the symphony will perform familiar selections from operas by Verdi, Gounod, and others. 

Under the baton of Maestro Adron Ming, the Lewisville Lake Symphony is an all-professional orchestra that has brought great music to North Texas audiences for 35 years.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the MCL Grand in Old Town Lewisville.  Tickets may be purchased at lewisvillesymphony.org or at the door the night of the concert.

