Lewisville police arrested nine people Tuesday at the end of a justice rally, which took place on Main Street.
Police said individuals began blocking traffic on Main near Walmart toward the end of the event.
“The organizers of the event worked with us to coordinate a peaceful event,” the department said in a press release. “Once the march and rally ended, a handful of people decided to block the road. They were asked multiple times to leave the road and allow traffic to pass. After multiple requests for the small group of instigators to leave the road, they were warned tear gas would be deployed in order to clear the road. Contrary to rumors online, no rubber bullets were used. Officers deployed tear gas canisters by hand. Once the disruptive group cleared, organizers worked with us to restore order and allow the event to conclude without additional incident.”
Police said there were no injuries or damage in the incident.
There were reports of a group of people blocking a patrol car for several minutes, as well as bottles being thrown at officers.
Several hundred people attended the protest, which was organized in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd.
Floyd, who is black, died in police custody after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was captured on video kneeling against his neck for several minutes, not moving when Floyd said he could not breathe. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers at the scene are being charged with aiding and abetting charges.
Since then, protests and rallies have occurred across the country, some peaceful and others ending in violence.
Many attended the Lewisville protest to show their support for Floyd and his family and the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as to call for an end to police brutality and racism.
“There’s a lot of hurt in the community,” said Lewisville resident Monica Luna, who attended the event with her family.
She said it was important for her family to participate in the rally.
“We, as a Latino family, thought it was important to go and support the Black Lives Matter movement,” Luna said. “It’s a struggle across the board.”
Separate from the protest, there was a reported bomb threat made against the Lewisville Police Department. Capt. Christopher Butterworth said the threat was deemed a hoax.
