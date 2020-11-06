The Lewisville City Council on Monday finalized a list of items to be placed on the ballot for a possible charter election next spring. The council is expected to officially call the charter election Jan. 18.
Among the items on the list is to add a seat to the council if approved by voters.
The addition would be contingent on the annexation of Castle Hills, which is set to take place in December of 2021, and would give Lewisville six council seats, plus the mayor’s seat.
While a long list of charter amendments were proposed by the city’s Charter Review Commission last month, council members said the council seat is a priority.
“I think getting the council member (item) changed up when we bring in Castle Hills is probably the most important piece,” said Councilman Brandon Jones.
Mayor Pro Tem Neil Ferguson originally supported the commission’s proposal of adding two seats to the council but agreed when Councilman TJ Gilmore proposed just adding one.
“I would like to test the water on one and make sure we’re getting the participation that we need,” Gilmore said. “One you do two if you end up with holes you can’t take it back.”
Officially the ballot item would state amending the proposition language from 2017 to add the council seat and one residential district with representation from a single council member.
Residents would also vote to amend the proposition language and charter to include necessary changes arising from the addition of that seat, such as an increase in quorum, number of votes needed to pass an item and supermajority.
If that measure passes, the mayor would continue to not have a vote.
Another item is to amend the charter to remove the language that gives the council the power to distribute work of divisions within the city since it conflicts with council-manager form of government and to remove language related to the budget that conflicts with state law.
Residents will also vote to remove the language requiring property ownership to be a member of P&Z.
The city staff submitted a longer list of items that could be on the charter election, including increasing council member salaries. But the council opted not to include that on the ballot.
“I don’t want to see pay raises on this one,” Gilmore said. “In this time of COVID … I have no interest in seeing that.
Charter elections can only take place every two years.
