The city of Lewisville on Monday honored two residents for their efforts in making the city safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city presented the Spirit of Lewisville awards to resident Salai Lian and Bendt Distilling.
Kent Boring, of the Community Inclusion Task Force, said Lian has provided a bridge between the city and the Chin community.
“His contributions over the next two years were a cornerstone for the city’s outreach efforts,” Boring said, adding that Lian has translated documents for the city, created Chin language educational videos, connected city staff with Chin community leaders and recruited Chin volunteers to provide input and advice to the task force.
But Boring said Lian’s biggest contribution came during the pandemic when city leaders learned there was a potential COVID-19 outbreak in the Chin community.
“Language and cultural barriers were interfering with important messages about important health protocols and the importance of testing and treatment,” Boring said.
Boring said Lian helped arrange COVID-19 testing events near the Chin community, and he helped spread the message about the pandemic with Chin congregations.
“Lian’s willing and eager assistance likely saved many Chin residents from serious illness and possibly saved lives,” Boring said.
Lian said he is honored to receive the award.
“My heart is always about helping the people,” Lian said. “And when COVID-19 hit badly in the Chin community like other communities I started doing things anyway I could. And I couldn’t stop helping them because there are a lot of needs that I see.”
James Kunke, the city’s communications and tourism director, said Lian is always open to helping the city, and he said Lian has already agreed to help with the sculpture that will celebrate the Chin community. The sculpture will be installed at Central Park.
Bendt Distilling
Jason Moore, the city’s director of economic development, presented the second award to Natasha DeHart of Bendt Distilling. Once businesses had to shut down because of the pandemic founders Natasha and Ryan DeHart had an extra supply of alcohol. So it made hand sanitizer and donated thousands of bottles to the community.
“We had several businesses step up to the plate in Lewisville, but perhaps the most eager to help was Bendt Distillery,” Moore said. “Specifically Natasha and Ryan. They not only turned over their equipment … they completely shut down that equipment to facilitate the creation of hand sanitizers.”
The sanitizer not only went to Lewisville residents but also entities in Denton County and surrounding counties.
“They did so without any complaints,” Moore said. “In fact they had so much supply that they wanted to be able to continue helping beyond just the initial surge of need.”
DeHart thanked the city for the award.
“We would do it again in a heartbeat,” DeHart said.
She said the need is ongoing, so her company will continue to help.
“Please, by all means, if you hear of any nursing homes or medical facilities that need any hand sanitizer we still have plenty,” DeHart said. “So we’re more than willing to donate it wherever it’s needed.”
Lewisville began The Spirit of Lewisville award in 2019 as a way to recognize residents who took the lead on an initiative that makes the city a better place.
“This award is designed to recognize individuals, organizations or businesses that work directly and closely with city staff on a specific project or objective that has a positive impact on one or more residents in our community,” Kunke said.
