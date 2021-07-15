The city of Lewisville has a list of street projects it plans to work on in the next couple of years, but it also has several questions on how to pay for them.
During a work session Monday the city staff briefed the City Council on several upcoming road projects, many of which are underfunded.
Gina McGrath, director of strategic services, said the shortages are due to escalating project costs that stems from the rising costs of construction materials and services. She said in total there is $17.6 million in funding shortages out of the general fund for upcoming street projects.
City Engineer David Salmon described many of the upcoming projects.
Among those that are facing a shortage of funding is North Cowan Avenue, which will be rebuilt with concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk, drainage and replace a 42-inch water main underneath the road.
Officials said the shortfall from the general fund is $3.5 million.
Construction is set to begin in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The city plans to rebuild Valley Parkway from College to Main and Civic Circle from Main to Valley. The scope also includes ADA improvements and replacing some utilities. The funding is projected to be short $2.5 million. This project is set to begin in 2022-23.
Corporate Drive segments two through four will extend Corporate eastward as a four-lane divided arterial from Waters Ridge Drive to Trinity Drive in Austin Ranch. It will include a bike and pedestrian path on one side of the road and a bridge over the river.
Salmon said the design is nearly complete, but land acquisition is required. Funding is short $3 million, officials said.
Segment 5 of the project runs from Holfords Prairie Road to FM 2281 in Carrollton. Right-of-way is required.
Segment 6 (from FM 544 to Josey Lane) is fully funded.
East College Street will be redone to include wide sidewalks, bike lanes, parallel parking, street furniture, landscaped bump outs and pedestrian scale lighting. Schematic plans are expected to be ready by September. The project is facing a $1 million shortfall.
The city expects to rebuild McKenzie, Hembry, Redbud and Mesquite streets with modified concrete curb and gutter street sections. There will also be sidewalks added, as well as new utilities and drainage. There is a projected $404,000 funding shortage. Construction is projected for 2021-22.
The project is designed, but obtaining right-of-way is in the works.
Holfords Prairie Road is set to be rebuilt and redesigned from Business 121 to Corporate Drive. It will be a two-lane concrete collector with curb and gutter and a sidewalk. There will also be a new bridge over Midway Branch Creek.
The city is in the process of property acquisition of seven parcels, and the design is 95 percent complete. The project is approximately $233,000 short on funding.
The city plans to rebuild Elm Street with concrete pavement with parking, landscaping, lighting and street furniture. Poydras Street, north of Elm, will be reconstructed, as will the alley between Poydras and Mill. Right-of-way acquisition is ongoing, and the project is set to begin construction in 2021-22. The project is $750,000 short.
Jones Street will be reconstructed from North Cowan Avenue to Kealy Avenue and North Kealy from KCS Railroad to Jones Street with a concrete curb and gutter section with an off-street soft surface trail. Construction is set for late 2021-22. There is a possible shortage of $500,000.
Lewisville is $5.4 million short on the Interstate 35E aesthetics project, which includes wall murals, landscaping, decorative pavement, lighting, signage and banner poles at various intersections. The project is scheduled for 2021-22.
Despite the projected shortfalls, officials said there are funding opportunities available.
“We have the ability to spend $11.6 million of the $19 million that we’re getting in (American) Rescue (Plan) funds on streets or other things,” McGrath said.
McGrath said one possibility is to use that funding in areas of the town with low income. She pointed to the McKenzie/Hembry, the North Cowan and the North Mill projects, which totals $11.6 million.
“If we use the Rescue Funding that frees up $7 million that can be used on some of the other overages,” McGrath said. “Unfortunately we still have $6 million we need to come up with.”
She said the city could also take funds from projects set for 2022-23 and use them for more immediate projects, as well as reserves, bond issuances and county bond money.
City Manager Donna Barron said the city also has two more bond sales planned totaling $21 million for streets.
“Certainly that always affects other projects in the end,” Barron said, adding that a Blue Ribbon Committee will soon be created for a bond program in 2024.
McGrath said a couple of projects have also been overfunded, which could provide flexibility on other projects.
Projects for 2021-22 that are fully funded include rebuilding North Mill Street from Hedgerow to Tennie Drive with bike lanes and rebuilding South Kealy from Main to Purnel Street. The city is looking to obtain four parcels of land to begin rebuilding West College Street from Cowan to Mill. It will include sidewalks and bump-outs for traffic control.
