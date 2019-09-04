Backed by a growing list of over 160 key elected officials, community leaders, and GOP activists, Republican Kronda Thimesch on Wednesday officially announced her candidacy for Texas House District 65.
Thimesch, a Lewisville ISD Trustee, small businesswoman, and Denton County GOP “Volunteer of the Year,” continues to attract the strong support needed to secure the Republican nomination in Texas House District 65, according to a press release.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads endorsed Thimesch, saying, “Denton County needs Kronda in the Texas Legislature. She will be a strong and vocal advocate for our schools and improved transportation that create our great quality of life here in Denton County.”
Thimesch said, “I’m really humbled by this outpouring of support that has allowed me to hit the ground running and announce my candidacy with this incredible list of people standing with me. Today’s announcement demonstrates we are well on our way to uniting Republicans so we can turn our focus to winning back this seat next November and providing this district with the kind of effective, conservative representation we deserve.”
Former State Rep. Ron Simmons said, “Kronda is off to a very impressive start, a testament to the strong support she already enjoys across this district. She has my full endorsement. Our district deserves a return to a common sense conservative in the State House and Kronda will deliver just that.”
Thimesch’s endorsements now include: Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree, Denton County Judge Andy Eads; Commissioners Ron Marchant, Bobbie Mitchell, and Dianne Edmondson; Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer and former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant; Carrollton City Council Members Steve Babick, Glen Blanscet, and Mike Hennefer; former Carrollton City Council Members John Mahalik and Bob Doverspike; Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox; Highland Village City Council Members Barbara Fleming, Dan Jaworski, and Jon Kixmiller; Lewisville City Council Member TJ Gilmore; former Lewisville Mayor Dean Ueckert; Denton County Constable Richard Bachus; former Denton County Justice of the Peace Gary Blanscet; and former Denton County Judge Mary Horn (see full endorsement list below).
Thimesch has a lengthy resume of volunteer service and leadership within the Denton County Republican Party, Lewisville ISD education community, and North Texas business and non-profit communities. The Thimesch family has been active members of Bent Tree Bible Fellowship for 23 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.