Lewisville Park on Kia Drive and Southwest Parkway

The city of Lewisville is pursuing a park at the southeast intersection of on Kia Drive and Southwest Parkway.

 Google image

The city of Lewisville is moving forward with plans to acquire land for a park in a much-needed area.

The City Council recently approved a resolution to authorize the acquisition of 2.3 acres located at the southeast corner of Southwest Parkway and Kia Drive.

The park would serve the general area of Corporate Drive, Interstate 35E and Business 121.

According to city documents, the council had set the goal of providing parks within a 10-minute walk to 85 percent if the city’s residents by 2025 and 100 percent by 2035.

According to the Trust for Public Land’s parks serve analysis in 2019 the city was providing that for 60.4 percent last year. But with a joint agreement for eight properties with Lewisville ISD last year that number bumped up to 67 percent.

In 2019 the Urban Land Institute studied a section of the city bordered by Interstate 35E, Business 121 and Corporate Drive. The team recommended a signature park in the area.

It’s expected the park would increase the percentage of residents living within a 10-minute walk to a park to 70 percent, and it would serve 4,560 residents.

According to the city, 75 percent of those residents are moderate- to low-income.

Stacie Anaya, director of parks and recreation, said it’s too early to know what the park will include.

“We have some general goals associated with providing space for open play, gathering and socialization, as well as preserving/enhancing the urban tree canopy in the area and meeting CPTED (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design) standards,” Anaya said. “However, since this is going to be the first formal park space in a long standing park desert, we want to make sure that we engage residents in the design of the park.” 

The design for the park is expected to be funded by 4B sales tax money and will take place this fiscal year. Community Development Block Grants will also be used to fund the acquisition of the property, which is appraised at $868,258.

Design and development of the park is expected to cost $3 million, but the project will be available for a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant.

The city will first attempt to acquire the property through voluntary acquisition. Eminent domain could be used as a last option.

Anaya said once the city acquires the property it will take a few months to find the firm that will design the park. She said a concept could be presented in the spring or early summer of 2021. 

