Lewisville Police Department announced Friday the arrest of three juvenile students for terroristic threats made against Lewisville ISD school campuses last week.
One juvenile is charged with four counts of misdemeanor terroristic threat. Two juveniles are each charged with one count of felony terroristic threat. All three juveniles are LISD students and Lewisville residents, according to a press release from Lewisville PD.
“None of these threats was ever deemed credible and no students or LISD staff were ever in any danger,” the release said.
The one juvenile facing the four misdemeanor charges created and spread the original terroristic threats using Snapchat, according to the department. The threats are considered a Class B misdemeanor carrying a punishment of a fine up to $2,000, jail time up to 180 days or both.
The two juveniles facing the felony charge knew those threats were false but continued to spread them, the department said. The offenses are categorized as third degree felonies carrying a punishment of a prison sentence of two to 10 years and a up to $10,000.
“LISD was instrumental in the initial investigation of these threats. The district will look at further punishment options to decide if the students will go to alternative school at Lewisville Center for Student Success, or at the Juvenile Justice Alternative Placement Center in Denton,” the department said.
Lewisville PD took all three suspects to Denton County. No bond information has been released.
