Tornado warning
Courtesy of the National Weather Service

Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for much of Denton County, including Flower Mound, Highland Village, the Lake Cities, Lewisville, Little Elm, The Colony and parts of Frisco.

A tornado watch has been issued for most of North Texas, including Denton and Collin counties, until 4 a.m.

Reports state that low level rotation has been moving into the Highland Village area, indicating the potential for a tornado.

The storm is moving northeast.

