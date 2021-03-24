Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for much of Denton County, including Flower Mound, Highland Village, the Lake Cities, Lewisville, Little Elm, The Colony and parts of Frisco.
A tornado watch has been issued for most of North Texas, including Denton and Collin counties, until 4 a.m.
Reports state that low level rotation has been moving into the Highland Village area, indicating the potential for a tornado.
The storm is moving northeast.
