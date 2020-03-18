Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has confirmed three additional cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Denton County.
Case 3: A female resident of Frisco in her 50s is in home isolation after travel-related exposure.
Case 4: A male resident of Frisco in his 20s is in home isolation after travel-related exposure.
Case 5: A male resident of Lewisville in his 40s is in isolation and critical condition in a Denton County hospital after local transmission.
DCPH is identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by DCPH. No further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality.
“Now that we have evidence of local transmission, it’s even more important to follow social distancing and hygiene recommendations,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death.
DCPH recommends the following preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:
·Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
·Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
·Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
·Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
·Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
·Stay home when you are sick, except to seek urgent medical care.
If you have developed fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or other mild symptoms, stay home and self-quarantine until no longer sick. Should symptoms worsen, please call your provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department to limit the potential spread of any infection.
DCPH will continue to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Denton County.
Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers and healthcare providers.
