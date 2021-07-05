Lewisville Lake 4.JPG

Around 7:52 p.m. Sunday, Highland Village dispatch was notified of a boating accident at Pilot Knoll Park where two passengers were thrown from a boat.

The two passengers were not wearing life preservers and did not resurface, according to Highland Village officials. The Highland Village Fire Department, Highland Village Police Department, the Lewisville Fire Department dive team, Flower Mound Fire Department, Denton County Emergency Services District 1, Denton County Sheriff, Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden responded and began the search.

Both passengers were found deceased at 12:30 a.m., Monday. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden is investigating the incident. The victims' names have not been released.

