Tuesday, Upper Trinity Regional Water District (UTRWD) joined elected officials, water utilities, community leaders, educators, and businesses from across the country as part of the fifth annual Imagine a Day Without Water, a nationwide day of education and advocacy about the value of water. Led by the Value of Water Campaign, a thousand organizations across the country will raise awareness about not taking water for granted and the crucial need for investment in our nation’s water systems.
“An investment in our drinking water and wastewater systems is essential to our national health, safety, environment, and economic prosperity,” a press release from UTRWD stated.
“Turning on the tap for clean, safe drinking water, and flushing the toilet with no second thought about where water comes from or what happens to wastewater, are actions most Americans take for granted every day. But drought, flooding, and population changes are stressing our water and wastewater systems. While most Americans enjoy reliable water service, our nation’s water infrastructure is aging and in need of investment. A day without water service is a public health and an economic disaster: a single nationwide day without water service would put $43.5 billion in economic activity at risk.”
“Upper Trinity’s employees work hard every day to deliver safe and dependable drinking water to over 270,000 residents in Denton and Collin counties, and to ensure that wastewater is treated to a high degree to protect the environment,” said Larry Patterson, executive director of Upper Trinity Regional Water District. “Upper Trinity is proud to be a part of Imagine a Day Without Water to raise awareness that residents play a major role in protecting local water sources and infrastructure through greater water conservation and watershed protection efforts. Together, we can make a difference for years to come.”
“We're thrilled that Upper Trinity Regional Water District is a part of Imagine a Day Without Water. This national day of action educates our neighbors and public officials about the essential role water plays in all of our lives,” said Radhika Fox, CEO of the US Water Alliance and Director of the Value of Water Campaign. “Most Americans have enjoyed clean, safe, reliable water service for very low costs for generations. But the infrastructure and service it takes to bring water to our homes and businesses and take it away is not free and can’t be taken for granted. We all need to educate ourselves about where our water comes from and the investment these critical systems need.”
Imagine a Day Without Water is an opportunity for diverse organizations, from environmental advocates to coffee shops, aquariums to car washes, city halls to water utilities, to talk about what water is important to them. Over the past five years, it has provided a platform for educating the public and advocating for leaders to prioritize investing in water today, so in the future no American will have to imagine a day without water.
Learn more at imagineadaywithoutwater.org and utrwd.com and follow the conversation on social media at #ValueWater.
