Westside Baptist Church is offering free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15 at 900 Bellaire Boulevard in Lewisville.
Participants will register on site for both first and second shots. Once an individual receives their first Pfizer vaccine, they get the second one three weeks/21 days later.
Medical personnel will give the free Pfizer vaccinations on a first-come, first-serve basis under CDC guidelines.
Stated Senior Pastor Dr. Delvin Atchison, “Westside Baptist is proud and grateful to help protect the community, the homeless and disenfranchised included, from COVID-19.”
For more information about the vaccination, call 972-221-5668 or visit WBCChurch.org.
Youth Action Council
The city of Lewisville is looking for exceptional local teens with a desire to improve their community to serve on the Youth Action Council.
Members of this council will advise Lewisville City Council members on youth-related issues; assist with special projects and events; research, assess, and evaluate existing youth and community programs; design and plan new youth events and activities to encourage youth involvement in the community; and serve as ambassadors for, and inspire, other young people by completing service projects and sharing their stories.
Download the application from the Youth Action Council page at cityoflewisville.com.
A qualified applicant must be a Lewisville or Castle Hills resident; a high school student in grades 10-12, including home school students; and age 15-18 as of Sept. 1, 2021. They must commit to a term from September 2021 through May 2022; demonstrate leadership in school and/or community activities; express an interest in learning more about their community; and be open-minded and willing to work with their peers.
Completed applications are due by 11:30 a.m. June 15. They can be emailed to Director of Human Resources Matt Grebliunas at mgrebliunas@cityoflewisville.com.
Car seat inspections
The Lewisville Police Department will resume in-person car safety seat inspections and installations from 8:30-11 a.m. May 25 at Central Fire Station, 188 N. Valley Parkway.
LPD will offer this free service on the last Tuesday of each month. Appointments are necessary. To schedule an appointment, call 972-219-3668.
Certified technicians will help parents with common problems such as making sure a seat is installed correctly, a child is buckled in correctly, and determining if a seat is the right size for the child.
