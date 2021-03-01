Spring is around the corner. Many residents will soon begin working to prepare their landscape for the growing season – improving their soil, selecting plants to install, fertilizing turfgrass and checking the sprinkler system. For those who are first-time homeowners or are new to Texas, knowing the best way to create and manage a sustainable landscape may not be an easy task.
To help residents, Upper Trinity Regional Water District, Keep Lewisville Beautiful and the city of Lewisville are hosting a series of virtual classes on soil and plant care and efficient sprinkler system usage.
These virtual classes will be taught by experts from the Denton County Master Gardener Association, Native Plant Society of Texas, Rooted In, and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
The classes will be hosted online from noon to 1 p.m. beginning March 10, and every Wednesday until April 7. Residents can register online at http://bit.ly/UTRWDwebinars. The virtual classes are:
- March 10: Spring into Action for Long-Term Success
- March 17: Soil Preparation and How to Plant a Plant
- March 24: Getting Your Sprinklers Ready for Spring
- March 31: Lawn Care Basics
- April 7: Getting Started with Natives
For more information about the classes, go to bit.ly/UTRWDwebinars. Registration is free but spots are limited, so residents are encouraged to sign up quickly. For each class attended, participants will be entered into a drawing to win one of three ‘Go n Grow’ garden boxes, which include 24 native starter plants (11 different species), landscape design templates, and an installation and maintenance guide to easily create a beautiful landscape. Plants must be picked up April 10, at one of five locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, including Upper Trinity’s office in Lewisville. Learn more about the ‘Go n Grow’ garden boxes on the Rooted In website at rootedin.com/shop/.
Residents looking for additional resources to help reduce outdoor water use should subscribe to WaterMyYard.org, which provides weekly lawn watering runtime recommendations based on local weather data in their area. Find videos and other resources on the Upper Trinity website at utrwd.com or call 972-219-1228.
Upper Trinity is a regional water district created by the Texas Legislature in 1989 for the benefit of cities and utilities in the Denton County area. Its mandate is to develop regional plans for water services, and to provide both water and wastewater services on a wholesale basis to cities and utilities within its service area, including all of Denton County and portions of Dallas and Collin Counties.
Upper Trinity is a leader in public education regarding water conservation and water quality protection, and regularly conducts programs concerning drought tolerant landscape techniques, landscape practices and more efficient water use.
Recently, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District Board of Directors took further action to help protect the watersheds above water supply reservoirs by creating the Upper Trinity Conservation Trust to work with communities, landowners and developers in preservation of watershed and riparian assets.
To learn more, visit utrwd.com.
