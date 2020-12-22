As the COVID-19 pandemic spread throughout North Texas beginning in March virtual learning became an important resource for students and teachers.
But as classes resume in January following the winter break some of the students who had relied on remote learning will be forced to return to the campus.
Per guidelines issued by the state LISD is one of many districts that will be requiring students who haven’t met certain academic criteria to return to in-person learning next month.
At the beginning of each nine-week section students can choose whether they want to participate in in-person classes or virtual classes. Secondary students could choose the Virtual Plus pathway where they receive instruction for most classes at home but go to campus for certain electives.
According to the district’s website a virtual learning student must return to in-person classes if they are failing one or more courses with a grade of 69 or below for the nine weeks grading period or if they have four or more unexcused absences in the official attendance period class for the grading period.
District officials acknowledged the struggles some students had with remote learning.
“A big challenge for at-home learning that has led to student struggles revolves around that student involvement, accountability and engagement in learning is dependent upon the structure and support of the home environment,” said Deputy Superintendent Lori Rapp. “Teachers are doing everything they can from the school building through virtual resources to teach, meet with students, parents, provide additional resources, support, etc., but they have to help in ensuring that students are doing their work and engaging online as necessary.”
The district did not have the number of students who must return to in-person classes, said Amanda Brim, chief communications officer.
Parents of the students who must return to campus can appeal the decision by submitted a medical exemption that includes a health care provider’s certification that the student or someone in their household has a high-risk medical condition. Or they can request a transition meeting that would include campus staff that is familiar with the child’s learning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.