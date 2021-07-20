There will be a virtual public meeting to go over the proposed Interstate 35E Phase 2 project, I-35E Breakout Project #1, and I-35E Breakout Project #2.
The virtual public hearing materials will be posted to keepitmovingdallas.com/i35ePhase2.
The pre-recorded video presentation will be posted online July 29, 2021, at 6 p.m. and will remain online until Friday, Aug. 13 at 11:59 p.m.
This is not a live event. The virtual public hearing will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation, which includes both audio and video components, and will explain the proposed projects along with other exhibits and materials for review.
To view the virtual public hearing materials, go to the project website at the date and time indicated above: keepitmovingdallas.com/i35ePhase2. Comments may be provided by mail, email, or voicemail as described in the notice and on the virtual public hearing website. All comments must be received on or before Aug. 13, 2021.
Copies of the draft design-build contract (DBC) for the I-35E Phase 2 Project can be accessed on TxDOT’s website at keepitmovingdallas.com/i35ePhase2. Any environmental documentation or studies, any maps and drawings showing the project locations and designs, tentative construction schedules, and other information regarding the proposed projects are on file and available for inspection Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the TxDOT Dallas District Office, 4777 East US Highway 80, Mesquite.
The I-35E Phase 2 Project from I-635E to the Denton County Line in Dallas County is currently being progressed through a design-build project delivery method. The department has agreed to “grandfather” and permit the reconstruction of the existing two reversible tolled managed lanes as part of the project scope. The project includes the reconstruction and widening of I-35E from six to eight mainlanes between I-635 and the Denton County line in Dallas County.
The project also includes the reconstruction of the two existing, grandfathered reversible tolled managed lanes for a total of 10 mainlanes and tolled managed lanes, construction of continuous frontage roads, and improvements to numerous intersections. Under the DBC, construction work will begin in late 2021 and the project is scheduled to be substantially completed in early 2026. No later than a specified time prior to completion, TxDOT may exercise its sole option to require the DB Contractor to provide capital maintenance services for the I-35E Phase 2 Project under a CMC for up to three consecutive five-year terms. TxDOT owns and will continue to own the project.
The I-35E Breakout Project #1 includes the reconstruction of frontage roads and the reconstruction of the I-35E interchanges at Corporate Drive and Business SH 121 in Denton County. The project is currently being progressed through a design bid build project delivery. Following letting, construction work will begin in early 2025 and the project is scheduled to be substantially completed in early 2028.
The I-35E Breakout Project #2 includes the reconstruction of frontage roads and the grade-separated I-35E interchange at FM 1171 / Main Street in Denton County. The project is currently being progressed through a design bid build project delivery. Following letting, construction work will begin in early 2023 and the project is scheduled to be substantially completed in fall 2025.
