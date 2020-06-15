The Visual Art League of Lewisville is calling for entries to the Premier Fresh Ideas 2020 competition.
Entry deadline is June 30. This event will take place from Jul 18 to Aug. 15 at the MCL Grand Theater Gallery, 100 N. Charles St. in Lewisville.
Go to visualartleague.org to view the prospective for this show. Enter Fresh Ideas 2020-Premier Exhibit Entry For Prospectus.
Due to the virus, there will be no opening reception. The Gallery will be open for viewing during this time.
