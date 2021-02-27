The Visual Art League of Lewisville is celebrating its volunteers with the Top Volunteers of the Year Art Show, which began Saturday.
The Top Volunteers include:
David Mask is a former VAL president and retired LISD science and art teacher. He finds enjoyment in drawings of very imaginative cartoons and sketches, filling his day with many art projects, and experimenting with many mediums of art including acrylic and sculpture.
Cary Cox has a fascination with cosmology, quantum physics, consciousness, and recently, the moon. Raised in Canada, she dreams of seeing the aurora borealis again, and drawing inspiration for her oil and acrylic paintings.
Deb Kreimborg, photographic artist and former high school teacher and gymnastics coach, is drawn to story-telling imagery. Guided by the creative process of life’s thread, each project allows her to see the growth that comes from within, never quite sure of where it is going to lead.
Jackie Haugen is a registered nurse and found her love of art when as a child her grandmother presented her with a wooden art box. Each day her imagination takes flight as she continues to grow as a watercolor artist and teacher. Her scrapbooks of Plein Air sketches and watercolors renews her spirit and joy of painting.
Nancy Busey fell in love with the peace of the painting process as an empty-nester. Experimenting with watercolor, acrylic, and colorful collages, she explores a variety of topics. Her First love is recreating petroglyph and pictograph images from original photographs taken at National and State parks and monuments and historic sites, in honor of the original artists millennia ago.
The Visual Art League Top Volunteers Art Show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays until March 27. Visit the Lewisville Grand Theater website at mclgrand.com for COVID-19 details and to make reservations to meander down the North Hallway and breathe in the talent of so many of our local artists that have a deeper appreciation of commitment to making a difference.
Visual Art League meeting
The Visual Art League of Lewisville will have a members meeting from 7-9 p.m. March 9. The meeting is open to the public and will take place via Zoom.
The guest speaker will be Diane Beem, a modern fauvist artist
"The strongest influences in my art have been the art of the Fauves, who were painting at the turn of the last century in Europe,” Beem said. “I was instantly smitten with their bold colors, wild splashes and strokes of paint, abstracted landscapes, and abstracted compositions. Also, the fact that their work celebrated the natural world was key for me; I had found a way of painting that spoke to my soul. After many years of experimentation, I was able to combine aspects of both the Fauve style and Abstract Expressionism."
