The United Way of Denton County (UWDC) Board of Directors recognized the dedication of 21 community members recently as graduates of Project Blueprint: Board Leadership Training at its first board meeting of 2020, held at the Lewisville ISD Administrative Center.
Created in 2009, Project Blueprint is a course series designed to train local volunteers to be more effective nonprofit board members, strengthening the nonprofit community across the county. Since inception, Project Blueprint has trained and certified over 160 residents of Denton County to better serve on nonprofit boards across the region.
“The information provided by the various speakers is valuable for both new and seasoned board members,” said Rob Sealy, a member of the Project Blueprint Steering Committee. “I highly recommend the training to anyone interested in learning more about board member responsibilities for nonprofit organizations."
Twenty-one 2019 graduates were recognized for their dedication in completing the nine-week board training: Don Armstrong, Steve Barns, Brooke Carpenter, Anthony Cox, Brenda Cox, Margaret Dodd, Elizabeth Emerson, Maryam Flory, Tammy Gramling, Raymond Holder, Jesse Hunter, Amy Jensen, David Johnson, Kate Lynass, Joy Miller, Amanda Newton, Emily Taylor, Mike Vance, Paul Voorheis, Mary Winter, and Aida Urquidez . More details on each graduate are below.
“The Project Blueprint program is attended by both those already serving on boards, as well as those who are new to the community and those looking to begin their service,” said Leah Jordan, director of community impact with United Way of Denton County. “After the program, graduates understand what a highly-functioning nonprofit board looks like, and it is exciting to see how they impact our local nonprofit community.”
The Project Blueprint training program is offered in the fall and taught by local experts in each field. Topics include: board operation and governance, fundraising, strategic planning, conflict resolution and advocacy, among others.
“We know that successful nonprofits begin with a knowledgeable and engaged board of volunteers,” said Gary Henderson, president and CEO of United Way of Denton County. “The dedication of these community leaders to take the extra step to learn the intricacies of effective nonprofit board management demonstrates their commitment to strengthening the nonprofit sector across Denton County.”
Applications for the 2020 Project Blueprint: Board Leadership Training class will be available in June at unitedwaydenton.org/ProjectBlueprint.
Fall 2019 Graduates
Don Armstrong (Flower Mound) – serves on the boards for Hearts for Homes, the Honored Hero Run and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; Steve Barns (Denton) – currently serves on the board of Youth and Family Counseling; Brooke Carpenter (Denton) – business development officer for First State Bank and a volunteer for the Denton Holiday Lighting Festival; Anthony Cox (Lewisville) – Lead pastor of Relevant Life Church, involved with multiple nonprofits in Denton County; Brenda Cox (Lewisville) – also with Relevant Life Church and a volunteer with the Salvation Army; Margaret Dodd (Denton) – retired educator from Denton ISD, a former court appointed special advocate, and a board member for Opening Doors, currently on the board of Denton Christian Preschool; Elizabeth Emerson – veteran community navigator at the Denton County Veterans Center; Maryam Flory (Sanger) – licensed professional counselor with Denton County MHMR and Tulip Therapy, also involved with the Denton Music and Arts Collaborative and the Art Room; Tammy Gramling (Denton) – worked as a teacher for Denton ISD for 33 years, and currently serves on the board of Denton City County Day School; Raymond Holder (Denton) – treasurer of the Denton County Veterans Coalition and a Denton County Veterans Treatment Court Mentor Coordinator Volunteer; Jesse Hunter (Sanger) – Captain of the Criminal Investigations Division of the city of Lewisville Police Department and a board member of Youth and Family Counseling and Team Texas for Fallen Officers; Amy Jensen (Ponder) – Branch Manager with DATCU Credit Union, and a board member with SPAN/Meals on Wheels, and a committee member of Denton Back to School; David Johnson (Flower Mound) – VP of business banking with Wells Fargo Bank and serves on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity of Denton County; Kate Lynass (Denton) – previously served as the director of administration in the office of the county judge and is now on staff at the Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County; Joy Miller (Aubrey) – founder and executive director of the WAY Alliance; Amanda Newton (Denton) – president of Board of Directors of the Koan School, also involved with the Thin Line Film Fest and Keep Denton Beautiful; Emily Taylor (Denton) – serves on the board of Our Daily Bread and is involved with several other community organizations; Mike Vance (Denton) – serves on the board of Hearts for Homes and as the current Board Chair of Denton Public School Foundation; Paul Voorheis (Denton) – assistant branch manager for DATCU Credit Union and is a volunteer for Communities In Schools and SPAN/Meals on Wheels; Mary Winter (Aubrey) – is a licensed counselor and serves on the board of Youth & Family Counseling; Aida Urquidez (Denton) – currently serves on the board of Denton Christian Preschool as Secretary.
