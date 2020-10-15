Denton County Elections Administration has temporarily closed the Fred P. Herring Recreation Center at 191 Civic Circle in Lewisville after a poll worker tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
As part of the standard contact tracing performed with each positive case by Denton County Public Health (DCPH), any individual who has had extended exposure will be notified and asked to quarantine.
The location will be thoroughly sanitized on Thursday. The site will reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday with new poll workers.
