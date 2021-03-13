As part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) WaterSense program’s annual Fix a Leak Week from Monday through March 21, Americans are encouraged to “Take the 10-Minute Challenge” to help put a stop to the nearly 1 trillion gallons of water wasted from household leaks each year.
In support of Fix a Leak Week, Lewisville-based Upper Trinity Regional Water District is encouraging residents and others to find and fix leaks.
“Leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water lost in an average home every year—the amount of water it takes to wash 300 loads of laundry,” said Larry N. Patterson, Executive Director or Upper Trinity. “As a WaterSense partner, we are encouraging residents to find and fix leaks to save water in our community. This is especially important now given the damage that may have occurred to pipes during the harsh freezing temperatures that North Texas experienced just a month ago.”
To help save water for future generations, Upper Trinity is asking consumers to spend 10 minutes to check for leaks inside and outside their home or apartment, and then to twist and replace as needed:
- Check for leaks. Look for dripping faucets, showerheads, sprinklers, and other fixtures. Also check toilets for silent or slow leaks by putting a few drops of food coloring into the tank, waiting 10 minutes, and seeing if color appears in the bowl before you flush. Don’t forget to check the irrigation system valves, connection points, sprinkler heads, and outdoor faucets too.
- Twist and tighten hose and pipe connections. To save water without a noticeable difference in flow in your bathroom, twist on a WaterSense labeled showerhead and faucet aerator.
- Replace the fixture if necessary. Look for WaterSense labeled products, which are independently certified to use 20 percent less water and perform as well as or better than standard models.
In many cases, fixture replacement parts pay for themselves quickly and can be installed by handy do-it-yourselfers or local plumbing professionals. Irrigation professionals certified through a WaterSense labeled program can also check your systems for leaks. Visit epa.gov/watersense to find WaterSense labeled products or an auditor in your area.
Residents can also learn more about fixing leaks by viewing videos and other resources on Upper Trinity’s website at utrwd.com/saving-water/save-indoors and join Upper Trinity on Facebook for interactive opportunities at facebook.com/utrwd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.