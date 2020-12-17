The Upper Trinity Regional Water District (UTRWD) launched a dedicated website for its Lake Ralph Hall water project scheduled to begin construction in early 2021.
The new website (lakeralphhall.com) and a dedicated Facebook page (@LakeRalphHall) will share regular updates on the construction activities, contracting opportunities as well as providing resources, newsletter sign up and contact information.
Lake Ralph Hall will be Texas’ newest lake and one of the state’s biggest reservoir projects in nearly 30 years. Located on the North Sulphur River in Fannin County just north of the City of Ladonia, Lake Ralph Hall adds a new water source for the UTRWD. Once complete, Lake Ralph Hall will provide an additional 35 million gallons daily (MGD) of water and 19 MGD of reuse water for the residents of Denton, Collin and Fannin counties.
UTRWD currently serves more than 29 cities, towns and utilities supplying drinking water to close to 300,000 customers.
Construction of the new lake is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2021 with water delivery expected by 2025. Construction will begin next year on the dam, roads and a pedestrian-friendly State Highway 34 bridge that will span the lake, and certain environmental improvements. To prepare for construction of the new Highway 34 bridge, the Ladonia Fossil Park will be temporarily relocated to FM 2990. A permanent, new park is planned downstream of the dam.
Construction will benefit the local economy by creating close to 400 new jobs and the net effect on sales of goods and services expended from Lake Ralph Hall amounts to about $36 million in Fannin County.
Lake Ralph Hall was named after Texas’ longtime U.S. Congressman Ralph M. Hall, and its dam named after Ladonia’s visionary mayor Leon Hurse. The lake will provide essential water for UTRWD’s service area whose population is projected to increase nearly fivefold in the next 50 years.
