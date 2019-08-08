Brett Young and Josh Abbott Band will headline the annual Western Days festival Sept. 27-28 in Old Town Lewisville.
Brett Young will be the featured act on Friday night, taking the Republic Services Main Stage at 10 p.m.
Young is touring in support of his second album, “Ticket to L.A.” The album spawned the Billboard Country Albums Chart topper “Here Tonight,” marking Young’s fifth consecutive No.1 single.
Saturday’s headliner will be Josh Abbott Band closing out the weekend festival at 10 p.m. on the Republic Services Main Stage.
The Josh Abbott Band is touring in support of their latest four-track EP “Catching Fire.” It features songs of positivity, built on solid country textures and unified by Abbott’s congenial-but-experienced voice.
In addition to the headliners, several other well-known groups will be performing throughout the festival, providing a wide-ranging soundtrack for the day’s events.
Those performers are:
Republic Services Main Stage
Sept. 27
Tim Montana
American Aquarium
Kevin Fowler
Brett Young
Sept. 28
Austin Jenkins
Two Tons of Steel
Bri Bagwell
Tejas Brothers
Jason Boland and the Stragglers
Mike Ryan
Josh Abbott Band
Huffines Auto Dealerships Lewisville Stage
Sept. 27
Big Little Town
Local Yoakam
Straight Tequila Night
Sept. 28
Fiddle Rascals
The Gibbonses
Kaitlyn Sparks
Roadside Libby
Hannah Kirby
Justin Mason
Havana NRG
Witherspoon Distillery Stage
Sept. 27
Ashmore
Jackie Vinson
Texas Flood
Sept. 28
Ryan Glenn Band
Still the One – Shania Twain Tribute
Tyler McCollum
Burning Sky
Elaina Kay
Go Ask Alice
MCL Grand Performance Hall
Sept. 27
Poor Yorick Productions Group A
Ballet Conservatory
Sept. 28
Poor Yorick Productions Group B
Alma y Corazon Ballet Folklorico
Solid Style Dance
OAKS Dance Company
Motion, The Studio
MCL Grand Black Box Theater
Sept. 28
Reba Tribute - presented by Biolife Plasma Center
Western Days 2019 will be held Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28, in and around Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville. This family-friendly event will feature live entertainment on five stages, an expanded Western Village, Tribal Traditions Dance Troupe, the Kid Kountry Playground presented by Castle Hills, a mechanical bull, a working blacksmith, Huffines Auto Dealerships Lewisville Cattle Drive Parade, Castle Hills Culinary Corner, a history exhibit at Medical City Lewisville Grand Theater dedicated to the Texas International Pop Festival, and many more activities. Tickets will be available on lewisvillewesterndays.com on Aug. 26, starting at 10 a.m.
Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the free shuttle service to access the festival grounds. Shuttle hubs will be set up at DCTA Old Town Station, 617 E. Main Street; DCTA Hebron Station, 952 Lakeside Circle; and the parking lot at the Lowe’s/Kohl’s shopping center at 1001 Valley Ridge Boulevard. Shuttle times are 4 p.m.-12:30 a.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday. Shuttles will run every 10-15 minutes. While this is a pet-friendly event, pets and weapons will not be allowed on shuttle buses per bus company policy. Limited public parking will be available in various lots around Old Town.
Sponsors for Western Days 2019 include City of Lewisville, Lewisville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Republic Services, 99.5 The Wolf, Bud Light, Coca-Cola, Orthofix, Huffines Auto Dealerships Lewisville, Market Street, BioLife Plasma Center, Care Now, Southern Comfort Mechanical A/C and Heating, The Apparel Group, Castle Hills, Frost Bank, Hampton Inn and Suites Lewisville, CoServ, Lorentz Automotive, Denton County Transportation Authority, Texas New Mexico Power, Larue Vineyards, Gilley’s, Johnson Feed Company, Kris T’s tees and Star Local Media, parent company of the Lewisville Leader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.