Brett Young and Josh Abbott Band will headline the annual Western Days festival Sept. 27-28 in Old Town Lewisville.

Brett Young will be the featured act on Friday night, taking the Republic Services Main Stage at 10 p.m.

Young is touring in support of his second album, “Ticket to L.A.” The album spawned the Billboard Country Albums Chart topper “Here Tonight,” marking Young’s fifth consecutive No.1 single.

Saturday’s headliner will be Josh Abbott Band closing out the weekend festival at 10 p.m. on the Republic Services Main Stage.

The Josh Abbott Band is touring in support of their latest four-track EP “Catching Fire.” It features songs of positivity, built on solid country textures and unified by Abbott’s congenial-but-experienced voice.

In addition to the headliners, several other well-known groups will be performing throughout the festival, providing a wide-ranging soundtrack for the day’s events.

Those performers are:

Republic Services Main Stage

Sept. 27

Tim Montana

American Aquarium

Kevin Fowler

Brett Young

Sept. 28

Austin Jenkins

Two Tons of Steel

Bri Bagwell

Tejas Brothers

Jason Boland and the Stragglers

Mike Ryan

Josh Abbott Band

Huffines Auto Dealerships Lewisville Stage

Sept. 27

Big Little Town

Local Yoakam

Straight Tequila Night

Sept. 28

Fiddle Rascals

The Gibbonses

Kaitlyn Sparks

Roadside Libby

Hannah Kirby

Justin Mason

Havana NRG

Witherspoon Distillery Stage

Sept. 27

Ashmore

Jackie Vinson

Texas Flood

Sept. 28

Ryan Glenn Band

Still the One – Shania Twain Tribute

Tyler McCollum

Burning Sky

Elaina Kay

Go Ask Alice

MCL Grand Performance Hall

Sept. 27

Poor Yorick Productions Group A

Ballet Conservatory

Sept. 28

Poor Yorick Productions Group B

Alma y Corazon Ballet Folklorico

Solid Style Dance

OAKS Dance Company

Motion, The Studio

MCL Grand Black Box Theater

Sept. 28

Reba Tribute - presented by Biolife Plasma Center

Western Days 2019 will be held Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28, in and around Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville. This family-friendly event will feature live entertainment on five stages, an expanded Western Village, Tribal Traditions Dance Troupe, the Kid Kountry Playground presented by Castle Hills, a mechanical bull, a working blacksmith, Huffines Auto Dealerships Lewisville Cattle Drive Parade, Castle Hills Culinary Corner, a history exhibit at Medical City Lewisville Grand Theater dedicated to the Texas International Pop Festival, and many more activities. Tickets will be available on lewisvillewesterndays.com on Aug. 26, starting at 10 a.m.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the free shuttle service to access the festival grounds. Shuttle hubs will be set up at DCTA Old Town Station, 617 E. Main Street; DCTA Hebron Station, 952 Lakeside Circle; and the parking lot at the Lowe’s/Kohl’s shopping center at 1001 Valley Ridge Boulevard. Shuttle times are 4 p.m.-12:30 a.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Saturday. Shuttles will run every 10-15 minutes. While this is a pet-friendly event, pets and weapons will not be allowed on shuttle buses per bus company policy. Limited public parking will be available in various lots around Old Town.

Sponsors for Western Days 2019 include City of Lewisville, Lewisville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Republic Services, 99.5 The Wolf, Bud Light, Coca-Cola, Orthofix, Huffines Auto Dealerships Lewisville, Market Street, BioLife Plasma Center, Care Now, Southern Comfort Mechanical A/C and Heating, The Apparel Group, Castle Hills, Frost Bank, Hampton Inn and Suites Lewisville, CoServ, Lorentz Automotive, Denton County Transportation Authority, Texas New Mexico Power, Larue Vineyards, Gilley’s, Johnson Feed Company, Kris T’s tees and Star Local Media, parent company of the Lewisville Leader.

