The coronavirus pandemic has increased hunger in the community. In a joint effort, Westside Baptist Church and the North Texas Food Bank host a food giveaway every first and third Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Westside, 900 West Bellaire Blvd. in Lewisville.
Louis Mabin, Westside deacon and servant leader for the outreach program, said, “Before the pandemic, we did this once a month but since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, we have doubled our outreach. The need is so great that people start lining up at 10 a.m. and the line of cars stretches down Bellaire to Forest Vista.”
No proof of need is necessary to get food, which includes fresh produce and nonperishables such as beans, at the giveaway.
The volunteers distributing the food practice social distancing and wear gloves and masks. All people have to do is pop open their trunks and the volunteers load the food in so there is no contact.
“Our senior pastor, Dr. Delvin Atchison, his wife Dr. Brenda Atchison and the entire congregation have always stepped up and extended compassion to those in need,” said Mabin.
The mission of Westside Baptist Church is to serve God by sharing Christ and loving people.
