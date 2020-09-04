LPD vehicle
The Lewisville Police Department will begin providing a friendly reminder to its residents Monday of common parking violations.

The following week, the reminders won’t be so friendly.

In an effort to address residents’ concerns and improve traffic flow the Lewisville Police Department is launching its Neighborhood Parking Enforcement Project. Each week the department will highlight a different parking violation on its Facebook page. Police and code enforcement officials will post signs in selected neighborhoods to inform residents of parking violations. Beginning Sept. 14 residents will receive citations for those violations.

The program aims to educate residents on a variety of parking violations, such as parking within 10 feet of a mailbox on mail delivery days, parking a vehicle facing the wrong direction and blocking a sidewalk with a vehicle even if it’s on a driveway.

Over the next several months the program will move to neighborhoods that receive the most parking complaints, the department said.

For answers to commonly asked questions about residential parking in Lewisville, go to bit.ly/LPDParking.

