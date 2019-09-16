BENDT Distilling Co. will host a launch party from 1-9 p.m. Saturday for the introduction of BENDT No. 5 American Blended Whiskey – the first-ever blend of five distinct small batch Texas whiskeys (Bourbon, Rye, Malt, Wheat, Light) distilled, aged individually and blended together under one roof in Lewisville.
Co-Founders Ryan and Natasha DeHart will raise a glass to celebrate the launch of new BENDT No. 5.
BENDT Distilling Co (formerly Witherspoon Distillery), is located at 225 S. Charles St.
The family-friendly event is free to the public and will include the following:
- BENDT No. 5 craft cocktail menu, samples and snow cones
- Custom hand-etched bottle engraving by Air Style Art
- Live music from Hightower Band and Denver Williams Band
- BBQ by Chasin Tail BBQ
- Behind-the-scenes whiskey production tours (21+)
- Photobooth by Smile for the Camper + Texas Photobooth Company
