BENDT Distillery
BENDT Distilling Co. will host a launch party from 1-9 p.m. Saturday for the introduction of BENDT No. 5 American Blended Whiskey – the first-ever blend of five distinct small batch Texas whiskeys (Bourbon, Rye, Malt, Wheat, Light) distilled, aged individually and blended together under one roof in Lewisville.

Co-Founders Ryan and Natasha DeHart will raise a glass to celebrate the launch of new BENDT No. 5.

BENDT Distilling Co (formerly Witherspoon Distillery), is located at 225 S. Charles St.

The family-friendly event is free to the public and will include the following:

  • BENDT No. 5 craft cocktail menu, samples and snow cones
  • Custom hand-etched bottle engraving by Air Style Art
  • Live music from Hightower Band and Denver Williams Band
  • BBQ by Chasin Tail BBQ
  • Behind-the-scenes whiskey production tours (21+)
  • Photobooth by Smile for the Camper + Texas Photobooth Company

