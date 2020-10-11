Lewisville Lake

Lewisville Lake

 

A woman drowned in Lewisville Lake on Friday night after officials said she jumped off a boat near Sneaky Pete’s in Lewisville and did not resurface.

Reports state there were other people on the boat at the time. First responders performed a search and later discovered the body near Eagle Point Marina.

