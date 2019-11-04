Train
Photo courtesy of DCTA

A woman received non-life-threatening injuries Monday when she was hit by a slow-moving DCTA train near North Mill Street and Valley Ridge Boulevard.

Lynn O’Donnell, public information coordinator for the Lewisville Police Department, said the woman was walking close to the tracks when the incident occurred around 12:25 p.m. O’Donnell said the woman was wearing headphones and that she was in a no-crossing area.

“The conductor saw her and slowed the train down but was unable to keep from striking her,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell said the woman was taken to a hospital but was conscious and talking. The woman's name was not immediately available. 

“We ask people to remember that when they’re near these tracks to be aware that these are working tracks,” O’Donnell said. “We’re also asking people not to wear headphones when you’re in this area and to be aware of your surroundings.

