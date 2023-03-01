Orchid Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation held an in-person Grantee Celebration in February at the Toyota headquarters where group leaders and members distributed a record $281,500 to 20 nonprofit organizations that serve the North Texas Asian community.

As the first giving circle at Texas Women’s Foundation, the Orchid Giving Circle is a group of Asian women who collaborate, pool their resources and leverage their networks to generate community grants that support social change and services benefitting the North Texas Asian community. Orchid members represent a wide range of Asian cultures, ages, ethnicities and professions with the goal of increasing awareness of the local Asian population, community needs and knowledge about philanthropy.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

