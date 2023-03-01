Orchid Giving Circle at Texas Women’s Foundation held an in-person Grantee Celebration in February at the Toyota headquarters where group leaders and members distributed a record $281,500 to 20 nonprofit organizations that serve the North Texas Asian community.
As the first giving circle at Texas Women’s Foundation, the Orchid Giving Circle is a group of Asian women who collaborate, pool their resources and leverage their networks to generate community grants that support social change and services benefitting the North Texas Asian community. Orchid members represent a wide range of Asian cultures, ages, ethnicities and professions with the goal of increasing awareness of the local Asian population, community needs and knowledge about philanthropy.
Two Lewisville nonprofit organizations were recipients of the grant distribution for specifically helping Asian and Asian-Americans. This includes Communities in Schools of North Texas and the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas.
“I am proud of the research that our members did to see that we fund those organizations that are helping to lift up the Asian and Asian American community in North Texas,” said Orchid Giving Circle Chair Mylinh Luong in a press release. “These funds will make a difference. The leadership team and I thank our members and our donors for investing in our community.”
Communities in Schools of North Texas was a recipient because of the organization’s support for the Chin student population. The organization focuses on surrounding students with a community of support and empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.
“Specifically, for the Orchid Giving Circle award, it means that we are able to ensure that the services we're providing are accessible to all of the families and students that we work with in the area,” said Tasha Moore, Communities in Schools of North Texas CEO. “So that means that our Chin families have a person on our team that they can talk to, connect with, that there's no concern of a communication barrier. They can feel comfortable reaching out and asking for information, or resources, for connections to other things so that not only their student is successful in school, but also that their family feels very connected to the community.”
Moving forward, a big goal that the organization has is to continue moving forward to support the schools and the families and the community, and to address how to break down barriers that students may face. The organization wants to ensure that they are providing solid services that help them be the best they can be, Moore said.
“One of our core beliefs at Communities in Schools is that all kids need and deserve a one-to-one relationship with a caring adult,” said Katie Clifford, Senior Director of Strategic Development at Communities in Schools of North Texas. “So I think one of the exciting parts about our future is being able to involve the community in our work, specifically volunteers to come in as mentors, and really spend a little extra time with our kids, just making sure that they do have that positive role model, that consistent encouragement from the community. That is one of the most exciting parts of getting to work with the community and I think one of the areas in which we want to continue to grow and see our community become even more involved.”
The Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas was also a recipient because of the organization’s support for Asian translation services. The center and its partners are the front-line responders to reports of child sexual abuse in Denton, Wise, and Jack counties. The nonprofit focused on a unified approach to provide education, healing, and justice to children, families, and the community.
“The Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas is absolutely thrilled to once again be a recipient of the Orchid Giving Circle,” said Kristen Howell, Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas CEO. “This gift allows us to provide translation services to our Asian children and families who are the fastest growing demographic in our area. We are so grateful for their partnership and their commitment to make sure every child who is a victim of abuse is heard and understood.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
