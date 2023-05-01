A coalition of superintendents, administrators, and parents from more than 10 public school districts in North Texas held press conferences on May 1 to raise awareness about the current state of public school funding.
The group's mission was to call on Texas lawmakers to consider increasing public school budgets statewide as the current budget being negotiated leaves Texas public schools $7 billion short of what is needed to cover inflation.
Dr. Lori Rapp, superintendent of the Lewisville Independent School District, addressed the issue in a letter posted on the school district's website and shared via the district's social media channels. In the letter, Rapp writes, "Today, our school district joined hands with 17 other districts in North Texas to make an emergency plea to our parents and our supporters, as well as our dedicated teachers and team members to contact their state lawmakers about school funding. With only one month left in the legislative session, now is the time for our voices to be heard before the final gavel goes down on May 29.
"We are declaring an emergency because the budget currently being negotiated by state lawmakers leaves Texas public schools $7 billion short from what is needed to cover inflation since 2019. This will imperil our ability to provide quality educational opportunities for our students while compensating our teachers competitively in the DFW market."
In the letter, Rapp asks that parents and citizens contact their lawmakers, sending a "respectful message" that seeks more funding for public schools.
Rapp wrote, "The teacher shortage in Texas, along with other school employee shortages, is likely to worsen if school districts are unable to provide meaningful compensation increases that keep up with inflation. We want to prioritize funding for teacher compensation, but we also have to keep the lights on and gas in the tank of our school buses. The current proposal does not allow many school districts to do both."
In the letter, Rapp wrote that not long ago, in 2019, the legislature made an historic commitment to public education in the form of House Bill 3. By redesigning the school finance system, shifting the burden off property taxpayers, and adding billions in new funding for schools, the legislature set Texas on the path to becoming a leader in serving students.
"Unfortunately, over the past four years the pressures of the pandemic, inflation, and increases in property values have eroded much of that good work," Rapp wrote in the letter. ":As a state, we are on the cusp of backing away from our work to provide for high-quality public education. Schools and property taxpayers are in desperate need of relief, and the legislature has the money to provide both."
From June 2019 to February 2023, inflation in Texas increased 17%, according to the Texas Consumer Price Index. In March 2022, the Legislative Budget Board estimated that current school funding is at 2014 levels when adjusting for inflation, according to Rapp's note.
"Our fixed costs for utilities, insurance, and fuel have risen dramatically while we’re struggling to hire and keep teachers, as well as bus drivers, custodians, aides, and special education staff. Inflation coupled with stagnant funding levels has eroded compensation for these jobs," Rapp wrote in the letter. "What makes this more painful for our taxpayers is that as their property taxes have shot up, school districts have not received more money for maintenance and operations. Instead, the state share of school funding has dropped precipitously. The current proposed state budget makes historic, and much needed, investments in reducing property taxes, raising the state share to more than 50%. But that still does not increase our funding.
"We are extremely grateful for the $7.4 billion already allocated in both versions of the state budget and we recognize the constraints that lawmakers face, but school districts need help in closing the remaining $7 billion gap simply to fulfill the promise of House Bill 3 from 2019."
The coalition members explained that some teachers are burnt out, support staff is underpaid, and school programs are in jeopardy of being cut. They urged lawmakers to tap into the more than $30 billion in surplus funds and allocate more than the $90 per pupil increase currently proposed. The legislative session ends May 29, and the coalition is calling on parents, community members, and business leaders to contact local lawmakers.
