A coalition of superintendents, administrators, and parents from more than 10 public school districts in North Texas held press conferences on May 1 to raise awareness about the current state of public school funding.

The group's mission was to call on Texas lawmakers to consider increasing public school budgets statewide as the current budget being negotiated leaves Texas public schools $7 billion short of what is needed to cover inflation.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

