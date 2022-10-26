October is National Women’s Small Business Month and Old Town Lewisville has some of the most committed women-owned small businesses in the state of Texas. Meet some of the women and businesses that are providing for the city.
Andy Lovell — Andy’s Floral Events
Andy’s Floral Events specialize in weddings and corporate events, offering fresh floral arrangements and rental items. The business also carries a selection of fine silk bouquets for rent.
Carol Cannon and Nancy Thorne — Greater Lewisville Community Theatre (GLCT)
Carol Cannon is the Secretary for GLCT and Nancy Thorne is the Marketing Coordinator. As board and staff for GLCT, Cannon and Thorne are part of the commitment to bring great live entertainment to the city of Lewisville.
Caroline Berend — Bridal Boutique
Caroline Berend opened Bridal Boutique in Old Town Lewisville in 1990 because of her love for weddings. She started the business in the upstairs of the old bank building on the corner of Main and Mill, but as it slowly grew, she moved into the Old Masonic Temple across the street. Berend specializes in unique, romantic wedding dresses to offer to Lewisville and the surrounding community.
Cynthia Dearnbarger — Flourish Flowers and Gifts
Flourish Flowers and Gifts was opened in 2017 after Cynthia Dearnbarger pursued her dream of becoming a small business owner. She started off in farmer’s markets and soon secured a storefront in Old Town Lewisville. The business specializes in florals for weddings, events, and more.
Irene Aguirre — Irene’s Bakery
Irene’s Bakery was started when Aguirre’s niece recommended she start selling cakes. A week later, she became motivated to start her own business and her journey quickly began as she started selling cakes out of her home kitchen. Irene’s Bakery opened in 2011 and has been providing for Old Town Lewisville and the surrounding communities ever since.
Kellie Stokes — Kellie Fister Stokes Attorney at Law and Freedom Title Lewisville
Kellie Fister Stokes is an attorney at law who practices mainly in the areas of estate planning, probate, real estate, and small business development. Stokes Law Office serves clients in the Dallas, Denton, and Fort Worth Metroplex.
Kristi Robinson — Kris Tee’s
Kris Tee’s is a T-shirt shop that provides custom T-shirts for youth sports, embroidery, and more. Robinson works to personalize shirts, sweatshirts, hats, gym bags, and backpacks with names, sports team numbers, or personal designs.
Lisa Dubberley — Beasley’s Jewelry and Boutique
Beasley’s Jewelry was founded in 1948 and has been passed down in the family for three generations. Lisa Dubberley is the current owner and has been working in the jewelry industry for more than 35 years. The jeweler offers custom designs, accessories, watches, and repair services.
Rachelle Clack — Odin Leather Goods
Odin Leather Goods started off in 2012 on the corner of Odin and Rachelle’s dining room table and finally outgrew their two-car garage in 2018 and moved in a 1,500-square-foot workshop in Coppell, expanding to open a retail store in Old Town Lewisville in March 2020. The store offers leather goods, apparel, jewelry, and candles. There is also an Odin Leather Goods located at Grandscape in The Colony.
Ronda Owens — Main Street Mercantile
Better known as “The Merc,” Main Street Mercantile opened in 2013 in the historical 1920’s Old Town Lewisville house located on the corner of Charles and Main. As the business has grown over the years, owners Randy and Ronda Owens have had to move twice and finally took up permanent residence next to its sister shop, The Perc Coffeehouse. The store offers home goods for the people of Lewisville.
Tamera Bennett — The Bennett Law Firm
Bennett is a wife, mom, lawyer, mediator, blogger, podcaster, and legal writer. She has helped clients for over 22 years, practicing trademark, copyright, entertainment law, and mediation in Texas and Tennessee. She serves the Dallas-Fort Worth community and focuses on trademark, music, and NIL.
Jenny James — Legacy Music Studio
Jenny James is the owner of Legacy Music Studio and the Old Town Legacy House where the studio resides. The goal of the studio is to offer music lessons in an energetic, nurturing environment. James originally started out in a small storefront, but eventually purchased the Old Town Legacy House to expand her musical teachings.
Kelly Blackall — Blackall Photography
Kelly Blackall is a portrait and wedding photographer and created Blackall Photography in 2008. She originally started out as a certified wedding coordinator in her early 20s and soon found her passion for photography. She is based in Old Town Lewisville and is one of the city’s biggest advocates.
Natasha DeHart — Bendt Distillery
Natasha DeHart is the founder and owner of Bendt Distillery. She started the business in 2011 and it has been serving whiskey ever since. The company focuses on using local ingredients and having its whiskey handcrafted. Like several others, the business was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but DeHart and her employees didn’t give up.
If you ever find yourself in Old Town Lewisville, these women-owned businesses are a must-stop. Each storefront is welcoming and the women who run them are dedicated to providing for Lewisville and the surrounding communities.
