October is National Women’s Small Business Month and Old Town Lewisville has some of the most committed women-owned small businesses in the state of Texas. Meet some of the women and businesses that are providing for the city.

Andy Lovell — Andy’s Floral Events

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments