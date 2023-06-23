Greater Lewisville Community Theatre 1.png

The Greater Lewisville Community Theatre’s entrance.

At the end of June, tickets will officially go on sale for the Greater Lewisville Community Theatre’s (GLCT) 40th anniversary season.

The theater, a staple of Lewisville’s Old Town, with its neon signage and classic window posters, will begin its first 2023 show — “Move Over Buffalo” — in September.

Greater Lewisville Community Theatre 2.png

Inside the dressing room at the Greater Lewisville Community Theatre.
Greater Lewisville Community Theatre 3.png

Greater Lewisville Community Theatre Board President George Redford.
Greater Lewisville Community Theatre 4.png

The thresholds from Cobb Brothers Dry Goods store, which are a part of the Greater Lewisville Community Theatre’s history.

Martin Friedenthal is a summer 2023 intern for Star Local Media, focusing on reporting in The Colony, Little Elm, Lewisville and Carrollton.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments