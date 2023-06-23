At the end of June, tickets will officially go on sale for the Greater Lewisville Community Theatre’s (GLCT) 40th anniversary season.
The theater, a staple of Lewisville’s Old Town, with its neon signage and classic window posters, will begin its first 2023 show — “Move Over Buffalo” — in September.
Initially, this bastion of the arts had humble beginnings, performing in the auditorium of DeLay Middle School in 1983 and sharing its current space on Main Street with a Baptist church.
“By the time we got out of there, it was a theater, not a church,” said GLCT Board President George Redford. “The Baptist minister, while a little reticent about us coming in, started to enjoy the lighting and the set pieces.”
Artistic Director Harry Friedman said that when the church’s ministry outreach failed, GLCT was approached to buy the property.
“We had money for a down payment,” Friedman said, detailing how the theater had already started a building campaign to acquire a more permanent location.
“It was a pretty quick decision (…) we want it, we’ll take it,” he said.
GLCT began using the space in 1995 and purchased it in 1997.
Still, things didn’t exactly fall into place after the move-in. Making it fit for a full-time theater production was another task.
“It was totally inadequate for a theater at the time based on its layout,” Friedman said.
Some of the updates included removing the acoustic tile ceiling, raising a wall to separate the theater room from the lobby, as well as extending the pulpit to accommodate the stage, and constructing seating risers to offer different tiers for the audience.
Another hallmark of the building is that the front on Main Street is the backstage, and the back is really the entrance to the box office and concessions.
“For us to keep it as a theater without having to do major renovations, we left it in that configuration,” Friedman said.
History of the building
The most peculiar part of the building, however, was not on the inside but the iron thresholds that buttress the entire front section.
“The iron works is a feature that’s very distinctive for the building, because in order for the front window glass to be supported, they needed to have steel so the brick from the top of the windows up to the pit [is] supported on metal plates, [which were] supported by these forged iron works which came across the threshold,” said Redford, a former architect.
Friedman said he never paid attention to the feature until they got a phone call from a woman saying she wanted to buy the thresholds after reading a newspaper story about a Lewisville theater going out of business.
“No, mam, that’s not us (…) that's the people across the street,” Friedman told her.
The lady, nevertheless, said they’re [the thresholds] from her dad's old business called Cobb Brothers Dry Goods store.
“She was a Cobb,” Friedman said.
Her father’s diary then pinpointed the store’s origins to the 1880s, when the family went to Oklahoma City to pick up the supplies for the Lewisville location.
They sold everything from “lady's dresses to hammers and saws,” Redford said.
The thresholds were stamped “Gainesville Ironworks, 1902,” but a Lewisville historian concluded the building was erected in 1885, making it the oldest standing building in the city.
Several storefronts on the southern part of Main Street have similar thresholds.
“We have all sorts of history, all sorts of hints, all sorts of evidence, that all of the provenance of the space and building itself lines up perfectly,” Friedman said.
Redford said before they took possession, the building was probably home to a movie theater and later an auto repair shop, citing instances where crews had to remove rows of tires from a garage during the renovation.
The performance
The building’s unorthodox location, configuration, and odd series of owners never took away from the quality of actors, set designs, and, of course, the music, Friedman said.
That’s right, GLCT uses a live band for all of its musicals.
“We don’t have anything pre-recorded,” Friedman said.
Still, with limited space, the theater could never install a full orchestra pit, but the musicians had to fit somewhere.
The building’s loft (formally, a ladder leading up to a storage compartment) was so tight that only about eight people (excluding a stand-up base) could sit up there with just a tiny bit of light on their sheet music. Yet, it was exactly what they needed.
“The communication between the musicians and the performers, and the audience, is perfectly balanced,” Redford said.
In the 40-year-long run, GLCT has transported audiences into musicals like “Annie,” comedies such as “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Colosseum,” to serious plays such as “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
“What was good about us was that we distilled what was really essential about the show, and the characters were right in front of you (…) It was almost like they were talking to you,” Redford said.
GLTC has never performed this season’s shows, but they touch on everything from comedy, drama, history and even subtle nods to the country’s political climate.
“We’ve built a trust with our audience that even if they didn’t know the title, they knew they were gonna see a quality performance, with some meaning and something to talk about afterward,” Redford said.
Legacy
For Friedman, the anniversary is more than reaching a milestone.
“[It’s] not just a celebration of our 40th year, but to say thank you for the 40 years of support,” Friedman said. “Nobody’s getting rich We’re doing it because we love doing it.”
Now, Redford said, Lewisville cherishes the theater’s downtown presence as it tries to build new housing and attract shops and restaurants.
“Lewisville is working to enhance the old down environment,” Redford said. “We find ourselves anchoring that whole effort.”
