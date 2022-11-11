Old Town Wine House becomes part of the growth in Lewisville

Amy Fannin and Pam McWhorter are both long-time residents of Lewisville, going to high school together and eventually becoming business partners as the owners of Old Town Wine House.
The pair would frequent downtown Grapevine and go on the wine trails and do wine tastings in the area, which is where they got the inspiration for their very own wine bar in Old Town Lewisville.
“It was like, ‘Pam, why can’t downtown Lewisville be like this?’”, Fannin said. “And I was like ‘We need a wine bar in downtown Lewisville’ and that was always in the back of our minds.”
Fannin has a background as a Realtor and saw the empty space where Old Town Wine House currently resides. Fannin and McWhorter got together and began their wine bar business dream.
“I think we were just so eager for Lewisville to have something like Old Town Wine House,” McWhorter said. “When this space became available, we were just really excited to look at it and see if it was going to be a possibility down here.”
What started out as an eight-week project turned into an eight-month project and eventually the wine bar opened on Dec. 20, 2017. The business’s five year anniversary is coming up in December.
Fannin and McWhorter said one of their favorite things about the area is the people and the growth the business has gone through.
“I love the people and I've always loved to entertain, so I just feel like I come here and that's what I'm doing, I'm just entertaining,” Fannin said. “I love our customers, so that's what I truly love and we've been blessed with employees. We've always been like a big family, like big family Christmas parties together. And I just love that part of it.”
Old Town Wine House went through a rough patch during the pandemic, and is still working on bouncing back. The restaurant had to shut down for five and a half weeks, but was able to sell bottles of wine to-go and offer flatbread to their customers. Despite the struggles, the surrounding community and other local businesses have been supportive.
“With all of the women-owned businesses down here, we do have a lot of camaraderie, a lot of support,” McWhorter said. “We feel like we’re just one big family down here and that makes it really fun. It makes it quaint. It makes it unique and we’re very supportive of each other’s businesses.”
Since Fannin and McWhorter have been in the area for so long, they have been able to see the growth that Old Town Lewisville has experienced and McWhorter said with Old Town Wine House being a part of that growth, it’s rewarding.
“Way back in the day when I first moved to Lewisville, this was kind of the center of all of the activity and businesses,” McWhorter said. “Grocery stores were down here, a couple of department stores and this was sort of the hub of activity. Then of course everything from here went west and it's fun to see it coming back to this area now.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
