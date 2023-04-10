Chessa Cassels serves as a school resource officer for Lewisville ISD and quickly found her home at Lewisville Police Department after graduating from Texas Woman’s University with a degree in criminal justice. In her free time, Cassels can be found working in her year, playing with her dogs, or woodworking.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Chessa Cassels. I was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico, and moved to Texas when I was nine. I attended Weatherford High School, where myself and my teammates started the first fastpitch softball team at the school. I attended Stephen F. Austin State University on a softball scholarship and then transferred and finished playing at Texas Woman's University in Denton, where I graduated. I began my work career at the Denton County Juvenile Probation Department and then joined the Lewisville Police Department in March 2000. I have worked in the patrol division for nearly 22 years before moving into LHS Harmon as their school resource officer.
How did you get in your line of work?
I graduated with a degree in criminal justice. After deciding not to go into federal law enforcement, I found my home at Lewisville PD.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
My greatest career moment to date would be this past year when I was able to work for the first time as a school resource officer and received the SRO of the Year Award at the 2021-22 LISD Awards Banquet.
What is your fondest childhood memory?
My fondest childhood memory would be when my dad picked me up after school and drove me to Oklahoma City to the Women's NCAA Softball College World Series to watch a few games.
What is your favorite area restaurant?
Mi Cocina.
What is your favorite movie?
My favorite movie is “Dirty Dancing.”
Tell the Lewisville Leader readers about your family.
I have a wonderful fiancé, an awesome 15-year-old daughter and two bonus daughters, plus four dogs at home.
What are your hobbies?
I enjoy spending time working in my yard, playing with my dogs and woodworking. I also enjoy working out and lifting weights.
If you were on a deserted island, what is the one item you couldn't live without?
My family...no item can replace that.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I like really fast old muscle cars and big lifted trucks!
Get Lewisville Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.