The Lewisville Police Department reported on its social media accounts that officers are investigating a shooting at Central Park on Saturday night.

One person is deceased. One suspect is in custody. Officers, K-9 units, and Air One are searching for two additional suspects.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments