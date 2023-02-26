Suspect in Lewisville pawn shop murder.png

18-year-old JaTevon Marquise Johnson turned himself in to Dallas Police Department at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. He is now in the Lewisville jail, charged with capital murder. His bond is set at $1million.

Lewisville Police Department has taken one suspect into custody in connection with the murder of a local pawn shop owner.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

