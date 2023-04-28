The cast of “His Story: The Musical” recently performed the first five musical numbers in a sneak peek rehearsal at Lewisville Grand Theater prior to the world-premiere on May 5 at Grandscape in The Colony.

In attendance during the sneak peak rehearsal included the musical’s creator Anna Miram Brown, Tony Award nominated director Jeff Calhoun, and producers Bruce Lazarus and Willie Robertson.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments