The cast of “His Story: The Musical” recently performed the first five musical numbers in a sneak peek rehearsal at Lewisville Grand Theater prior to the world-premiere on May 5 at Grandscape in The Colony.
In attendance during the sneak peak rehearsal included the musical’s creator Anna Miram Brown, Tony Award nominated director Jeff Calhoun, and producers Bruce Lazarus and Willie Robertson.
“We are here in Dallas for a particular reason,” said producer Bruce Lazarus. “The common wisdom is that a Broadway show, in order to be successful, has to start in New York before it travels out to the world and we think that there are other places to start the show, and out of all the places in the world, we picked Dallas because we think Dallas is the rising star, the next cultural icon in the United States.”
“His Story: The Musical” is a Broadway-style theatrical event and the show is a new contemporary pop musical based on the life of Jesus. The musical’s world-premiere is May 5 at the Broadway Tent at Grandscape, which is a state-of-the-art, 1,300-seat theater tent designed by Matthew Churchill Productions, Ltd.
“We’re there for the long run,” Lazarus said. “This is not a show that’s here for a month or six months, we’re planning to be here for a very long time and make it a destination in Dallas where people will come from all over the country, all over the world, to see this show.”
During the sneak peak rehearsal, the cast and crew had only been together for two weeks and already produced five musical numbers to show the world.
“What this show has been for me has been a blessing because it is helping heal me, both personally and professionally, and I think a lot of people can hopefully use that in their lives right now,” director Jeff Calhoun said. “My life and many people’s lives are not unlike the story we’re telling about great suffering. However, it’s also about light, breaking through that darkness and that’s what this has been for me, light breaking through my darkness.”
The cast of “His Story: The Musical” includes Max Kuenzer, who plays Jesus, leading a company of primarily home-grown local Texas artists including Lily Gast as Mary Magdalene, Richard Chaz Gomez as Judas, Jataria Heyward as Mother Mary, Logan Dolence as Joseph, Casey Lamont as Lucifer, Carlos Gutierrez as Gabriel, Bryan Munar as Peter, Camden Deal as Leper, Justin Taylor as Matthew, Caleb Bermejo as Pontius Pilate, Mat Blasio as Nicodemus, Courtney Blanc as Caiaphus, Ja'Naye Flanagan, Lia Karagianopoulos, Abby Murphy, Audrey Lee, Gigi Hausman, Nicholas Haas and Mark Quach.
“This is one of the first shows to actually be created here before it goes to Broadway,” Calhoun said. “And so hopefully, by using as much local talent as possible, we'll have that community spirit to all pull together to make that happen and to contribute something beautiful to the world through ours.”
“His Story: The Musical” launches an open-ended run on May 5 at the Broadway Tent at Grandscape. Opening night is May 18. Tickets are on sale now at www.Ticketmaster.com. For more information, including performance schedules, visit www.HisStoryTheMusical.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
